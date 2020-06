ST. LOUIS – A man is dead and another injured after a shooting near Fairground Park Friday at about 2:43 a.m.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard after one man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was listed in stable condition.

When EMS arrived they found the other man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is conducting this investigation.