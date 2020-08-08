One dead and one seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash

ST. LOUIS – The driver of a car died Saturday after he drove off the side of the road and his car flipped. The passenger is in serious condition.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported 29-year-old Anthony Huddleston died after he drove off the right side of Route Z headed southbound into a ditch, hit a guidewire and then hit an embankment. The car went airborne and overturned. Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 28-year-old Devon Odenbreit suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.