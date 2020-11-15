One dead and several injured after shots fired into a Jennings home

JENNINGS, Mo. – One man was killed and three others were injured when shots were fired into a home in the 2400 block of Akins Drive Wednesday night. The man who died has been identified as Jeremy Henley, 23, of Madison, Illinois.

Police say that six adults in their mid-20s were in the home when several shots were fired into the residence. Two women were hurt and two men were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Henley died at the hospital. The other man has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified in this case. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.