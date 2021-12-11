One dead and two injured after a tornado touches down in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Deadly tornadoes and severe storms ripped through the St. Louis area Friday night, leaving a trail of damage. One person is dead and two are injured after tornadoes touched down in St. Charles County.

First responders told us they saw about a three-mile stretch of damage that seemed to follow Highway F and estimated about a dozen homes had damage with several of them leveled.

A friend of the homeowners on the corner of 94 and F said the family went to the basement. When they heard the warnings, and they are lucky they did, because the rest of the house is destroyed.

The National Weather Service reported 1 fatality. The person who died was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition. A second person was also transported, but injuries were not considered severe. A third person was trapped and rescued by first responders.

Power crews were on the scene repairing damaged lines. The severe weather left a trail of damage that caused power outages for thousands of Ameren customers.