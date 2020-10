BRIDGETON, Mo. – One man was shot and killed and a woman was injured Saturday just before 1:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Machinist Hall located at 12365 St. Charles Rock Road.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bridgeton Detectives are investigating.

