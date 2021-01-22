One dead in crash on North Hanley Friday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 ST. LOUIS – One person died in an early morning north county crash Friday.

The crash happened on North Hanley Road at Scudder Avenue. That’s at the North Hanley exit from I-170.

That exit is still closed as of 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News