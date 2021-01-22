One dead in crash on North Hanley Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – One person died in an early morning north county crash Friday.
The crash happened on North Hanley Road at Scudder Avenue. That’s at the North Hanley exit from I-170.
That exit is still closed as of 6:00 a.m. Friday.
