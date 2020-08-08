One dead in Pine Lawn after triple shooting

ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has concluded their investigation into the Friday shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

Police said Friday at 10:59 p.m. the North County Police Cooperative responded to a triple shooting in the 4100 block of Cedarwood Avenue in Pine Lawn.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital. She is in critical/stable condition. The third shooting victim is a 32-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses. They ask for any one with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).