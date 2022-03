ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Homicide investigators are trying to find out what led to a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis Tuesday morning.

St. Louis police were called to the area of Westbound I-70 and Goodfellow around 9:30 am Tuesday, where they found a male victim with what may have been a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the age of the victim or other circumstances were immediately available.