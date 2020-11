ST. LOUIS – A double shooting just before 1:00 a.m. Monday in north St. Louis has left one person dead.

The shooting happened along North Broadway at Fremont Street. Police originally reported one man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The second victim suffered a graze wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

11/23/2020 12:53:00AM

Broadway / Freemont – St Louis Missouri.

Homicide

