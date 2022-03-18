ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across the lanes of traffic before hitting a concrete median. The Maxima also struck a median.

The driver of the Civic, a male who has not been identified, was pronounced dead. A 17 year-old-girl in the Civic was taken to the hospital, as was a passenger in the Maxima. A two-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was uninjured.

