One dead, one injured in shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– A homicide investigation underway in north St. Louis County. Police say one person is dead and one other person was injured in a shooting.
Police say the shooting happened at 2100 block of Territory Court but police were called to W. Florissant and Jennings Station Road in Flordell Hills.
Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox flew over the scene where several police cars were in a gas station parking lot. Police were looking inside a maroon sedan.
This is a developing story, we will update this story when more information becomes available.