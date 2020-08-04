One dead, three injured after north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in north St. Louis that leaves one person dead and three others wounded.

The shooting happened along Bircher Boulevard at Semple Avenue near Interstate 70. Police say the victims were in the car when someone opened fire.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members. The other two victims were rushed to a local hospital in grave condition.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.