Police investigating after man found shot to death in vehicle, another injured

ST. LOUIS – A fatal shooting Friday morning leaves one man dead and another person wounded.

The incident happened just before 3:15 a.m. on North Grand near Natural Bridge in north St. Louis.

At the scene, police found the man’s body shot to death inside a vehicle. Police say a second victim was shot in the wrist and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

