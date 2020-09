Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Minerva Avenue.

The two injured were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Homicide detectives have been requested.