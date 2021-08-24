One dies in RV crash on northbound Highway 61 in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 61 at Wentzville Parkway due to a fatal RV crash that happened at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the RV crashed into a rock bluff and caught fire.
MSHP confirmed one fatality.
The ramp from northbound Highway 61 to Highway A as of 8:00 a.m.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over the scene.
