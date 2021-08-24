One dies in RV crash on northbound Highway 61 in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 61 at Wentzville Parkway due to a fatal RV crash that happened at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the RV crashed into a rock bluff and caught fire.

MSHP confirmed one fatality.

The ramp from northbound Highway 61 to Highway A as of 8:00 a.m.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over the scene.

Viewer Ray Harvey sent FOX 2 this photo.

Viewer Ray Harvey sent FOX 2 this photo.

Viewer Ray Harvey sent FOX 2 this photo.

FOX 2 will continue updating this story with more information as it becomes available.