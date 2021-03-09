One in custody after hours-long stand-off in O’Fallon, Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One man is in custody after an hours-long stand-off in O’Fallon, Missouri. It ended at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of Hawk Run Drive at about 8:00 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found that a man had barricaded himself inside of a home.
O’Fallon Police Department, Wentzville Police, St. Charles County Police and the St. Charles County SWAT team worked to deescalate the situation.
“We’re very happy that this came to a peaceful conclusion. That no neighbors were injured. The O’Fallon Police Department trains for dealing with mental health crisis, and we are happy that that training showed, and came to fruition tonight with the subject being safely taken into custody,” O’Fallon Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Lange said.
No one was injured.