One in custody after police pursuit from O’Fallon, Mo. to Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after an early morning high-speed police pursuit that stretched from O’Fallon, Missouri to Bridgeton.

It all started around 1:00 a.m. Friday when the driver of a Dodge Charger sped away from a traffic stop on Highway N in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The car got onto the page avenue extension and hit speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The driver then got onto northbound 270 and eventually stopped near Missouri 370 where we captured an exclusive video of him being taken into custody.

Investigators told FOX 2 they recovered a weapon from the car.

Officers were also seen searching the driver’s route for anything that may have been thrown from the car.

Exclusive. Overnight police chase from O’Fallon Missouri to 270 details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/GZmQrFx4AA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 28, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.