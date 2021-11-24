Pontoon Beach Police pursuit of stolen truck ends in Frontenac, one in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person is in custody after a police pursuit that started in Pontoon Beach, Illinois ended in Frontenac Missouri Wednesday morning.

The pursuit of a stolen white Dodge pickup truck began at approximately 3:30 a.m. It came across the river on 270 and then continued through St. Louis County. The chase lasted approximately 40 minutes. The driver got out on foot at one point and ran through multiple Frontenac yards.

Police said the truck was also carrying a stolen motorcycle.

Frontenac police made the arrest. The Kirkwood-Oakland Police K9 unit assisted in the arrest. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Town and Country Police were also on the scene. Pontoon Beach Police will take the suspect back to Illinois.

