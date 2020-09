ST. LOUIS – Five young men in a car ranging from 19 to 22 years old were shot at Friday at 8:40 p.m.

Police said only one man was injured. They said the bullets went through the car’s windshield causing him to be “cut by glass or possibly grazed by a projectile.”

The incident happened at the intersection of South 14th Street and LaSalle Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.