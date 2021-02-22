One killed and another injured in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One man was shot and killed and another was seriously injured after a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois Sunday at about 10:40 p.m.

The men were in a car headed down State Street at 16th Street, when another vehicle pulled up along the side of them and someone in that car opened fire.

The men’s car traveled about two blocks before it crashed. The driver of the car died from his wounds. The passenger was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

The FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

