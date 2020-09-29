One killed, another injured after speeding car crashes into pond

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – One person is dead, and another is injured after a car crashed into an Edwardsville retention pond, authorities said.

The crash just after 1:00 a.m. According to the Edwardsville Fire Chief, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 255 just north of 270 when it left the road and crashed with another car before becoming submerged in 12 feet of water.

Authorities located the car wheels down in the water. Around 4:00 a.m. Hillsboro Fire Department’s Dive Team was able to pull the body out of the water. The victim was produced dead at the scene.

The other car involved was found just inches from the water. That driver was thrown from the vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital.

Details about the events leading up to why the cars where speeding are scarce. Fox 2 reporter Blair Ledet has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information.

