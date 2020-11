ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in St. Charles County.

The highway patrol said around 6:00 p.m. Sunday the driver of a car headed east on Highway 94 crossed the center line and struck a car headed west head-on just south of Francis Howell High School.

One of the victims had to be airlifted from the scene. The other is said to have suffered burns to their legs when one of the vehicles caught fire.