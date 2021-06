ST. LOUIS – A shooting early Monday morning left one dead and another injured.

The shooting happened in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood at O’Fallon Street at Lewis Street.

A man was shot in the head at 4:22 a.m. A woman was shot in the arm. The woman is conscious and breathing.

Homicide has been requested. The investigation is ongoing.

6/14/2021 4:22:00AM

Ofallon / Lewis. St Louis Missouri Homicide

Female victim shot in the arm, conscious and breathing. Male victim shot in the head, unconscious and not breathing. Homicide requested. pic.twitter.com/CkXK5tl2wg — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 14, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.