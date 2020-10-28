One man dead in East St. Louis homicide, investigation ongoing

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is asking for the public’s help by providing information about a homicide investigation. A 32-year-old male of East St. Louis was pronounced dead by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

According to the ISP DCI Zone 6, at approximately 11 p.m., they were asked by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 1600 block of Henrietta Avenue.

At this time, no other information has been released.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 954-8460 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

FOX2 will update you as more becomes available.