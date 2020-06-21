Breaking News
One man killed, another injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near 18th and Vine streets. A man with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot where he died.

Another man who was injured at the same location was taken to a hospital by a private car.

Police detectives were speaking with witnesses Sunday to gather more information about the shooting. Few other details were released, and no arrests were announced Sunday morning.

