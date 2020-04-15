One of the first coronavirus patients struggles to get cleared from quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - He was quarantined for nearly three weeks with no sign of being able to leave his home. Eric Sumner fought COVID-19 and won. But nearly a week after feeling better, he says he was still stuck at home with no clear answers about the right thing to do.

He told me the health department “said you can’t leave – ‘you have to stay in your home until you get a clear, an all-clear and that will come.’ I said, ‘Am I going to get a letter or something?’ He said ‘yeah, we’ll send it to you by email.’”

Monday marked three weeks after he was tested.

“I‘ve got no symptoms now. I’m feeling great and they said ‘ok we’ll put you forward for clearance, but it has to come from the head of St. Louis County Health,” said Eric Sumner.

“I feel like I’m in limbo, floating out there in space somewhere and nobody’s really helping me do what I need to do.”

He says his employer won’t let him return without a clearance letter. Plus, he’d like to help.

“I would like to be able to go give blood, or to research or to for whatever. I’d like to be able to go volunteer.”

SLU Care’s Dr. Fred Buckhold said his patients also have many questions.

“If they’ve been sick, we’ve been keeping them out 14 days,” said Dr. Fred Buckhold.

He recommended getting your personal doctor to write you a clearance letter if you need one. He said you do not need another coronavirus test. He explained, “We discourage that now because we don’t know what that means. If he’s still positive now does it just mean he’s got these fragments and he’s not contagious? Nobody knows honestly. That’s why we’re going by symptoms and saying if they’ve gotten sick and they’re better now, it’s generally a sign their immune system has chewed it up and spit it out essentially.”

“I want to know what I can do to get out… (the phone rang during our interview and Sumner said,) “Oh, that may actually be the County,” said Sumner.

It was, and the call led to him finally getting this letter from the health department, which said in part, “you completed your required quarantine… you have no further restrictions.”

He does, obviously, still have to comply with St. Louis County’s stay at home order, but he can work his essential duties again.

If you have questions about your quarantine, Dr. Buckhold recommended checking the CDC’s guidelines, available online. Here are some examples from the CDC, what to do if you are sick.

CDC – caring for someone at home

CDC Frequently asked questions