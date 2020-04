Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - At least one person was injured after a car was involved in an accident with a semitrailer on northbound Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Route 143 overpass north of Troy, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police said at least one person was injured and airlifted to the hospital. Police didn't give their condition.

There was no other information on the circumstances of the crash.