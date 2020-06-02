One person dies after shooting outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry

ST. LOUIS – One person has died after looting took a deadly turn overnight in north St. Louis.

A person who police think was an employee of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was shot and killed just after 2:30 a.m Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. at Belle Glade Avenue near Sarah Avenue.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

