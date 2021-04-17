One person in critical condition after shooting in north county

ST. LOUIS County, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Saturday night.
Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in the 2700 block of Dunn Road just before 7 p.m.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide details as they become available.