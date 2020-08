FERGUSON, Mo. – One person was injured after a fire broke out at a Ferguson apartment complex.

The fire started around 3:00 a.m. in the building on Canfield Drive. We are told one resident was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Two other people who lived were inside the apartment at the time escaped unharmed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Early morning fire in Ferguson Canfield Apartments send one person to the hospital and a total of three families displaced. pic.twitter.com/VCnFFTz9Cm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 21, 2020