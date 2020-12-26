One person killed in a rollover accident near Kingshighway and Lindell

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One person is dead following a rollover accident on Christmas night. It happened just after 10:30 pm near Kingshighway and Lindell. Police say just one vehicle was involved. The victim died at the scene.
