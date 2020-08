ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a shooting at a north St. Louis County hotel leaves one person injured.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Budget Inn on Dunn Road near Bellefontaine Road just off Interstate 270.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

On the scene of a shooting at the Budget Inn just off of Dunn Rd residents tell me they heard multiple gun shots pic.twitter.com/c6iZ4BHq0R — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 10, 2020