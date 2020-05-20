One person shot overnight in Glasgow Village neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot late Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

The victim was found just before 11:00 p.m. on Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No additional details are available at this time.

If you know anything that could help officers in their investigation, call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-500.

On the scene of a shooting in Glasgow Village details on Fox2News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC. pic.twitter.com/T6veuc2Vob — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 20, 2020