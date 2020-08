ST. LOUIS - Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s currently and will drop a few more degrees through sunrise. We could maybe see some patchy fog but visibility numbers look fine so far. We are watching our next cold front that is approaching from the northwest.

Rain chances remain low for St. Louis today but we could see some showers and a few storms in central and southern Missouri. Our far western and southwestern counties could potentially see some of this activity this afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise today and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.