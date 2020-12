ST. LOUIS – Maryland Heights Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened at about 4:00 a.m. at the Whisper Hollow Apartment on Schulte Hill Drive.

The police have not released any information on the condition of the victim or what led to the gunfire. FOX 2 will update this story when more information is available.

