One shot at the Lackland Plaza Apartments in Overland

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot at the Lackland Plaza Apartments in Overland, Missouri.
Police said the shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
