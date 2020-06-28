One shot in armed robbery near Hickey Park

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in an armed robbery.

The man told police he was walking near the intersection of Canaan Avenue and North Broadway when two men got out of a cream-colored sedan armed with guns. The suspects took the man’s money from his pockets and fired shots at him. They then got in the sedan and fled.

Police describe suspect one as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, dark complexion, medium build, short box-style haircut, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

The police described suspect two as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, medium complexion, thin build, short twisty hairstyle, wearing a white long sleeve shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.