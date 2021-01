ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the leg at about 12:45 a.m. Monday along Melrose Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue.

University City Police are investigating the cause of the shooting. Police have placed up to 20 evidence markers in the street.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

On the scene of a shooting 7000 block Melrose Ave in University City details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/Z7xuHMHNEr — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 4, 2021