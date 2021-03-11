One year later: How the pandemic has affected the St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS – Thursday, March 11 is the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 virus a pandemic.

It has been a year like no other. From the deadly toll of COVID-19 to the devastating lockdowns and shutdowns, the coronavirus has left a terrible scar on the community.

To date, there have been nearly 233,000 cases in the St. Louis metro area along with more than 4,200 deaths. These are the total amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, Franklin County along with Madison and St. Clair counties in the Metro East.

It is difficult to put a specific number on the economic and social impacts of the shutdowns, but they have been tremendous.

But, one year later, there are signs of hope and recovery. Cases and deaths have been trending in the right direction.

For the first time since June 2020 officials at St. Louis University Hospital reported they have no COVID patients on ventilators, but SLU Hospital’s Director of Respiratory Care Delores Griffin said she knows the fight isn’t over.

“You kind of think maybe we will get through this,” Griffin said. “I mean we always thought we would, and so we’re starting to see those signs of us getting better, but I don’t want us to put our guards down yet.”

Nonetheless, this victory gives her staff hope.

Vaccination efforts are also continuing to increase in the area as more clinics are held and more shots go into arms.