Opening day is here with no fans, but Ballpark Village welcomes people ready to party

ST. LOUIS – Baseball is back!

It may be a few months late but the Cardinals host the Pirates Friday night at Busch Stadium. No fans will be in the stands, however, Ballpark Village will welcome people ready to party.

The Cardinals Nation restaurant is ready for fans but is operating with COVID-19 precautions. Tables are six feet apart, there are plexiglass booth dividers, and hand sanitizer stations will be available .

Masks are also required and cashless payment is encouraged.

For the games this weekend there will be a big screen t-v on Clark Street that’s viewable from the Cardinals Nation patio.

Safely spread out and enjoy a game day experience with viewing opportunities- @STLBudBrewHouse Bud Deck Rooftop, The Together Credit Union Plaza, Sports & Social St. Louis, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, Cardinals Nation, and The Bullock at Live! By Loews- St. Louis pic.twitter.com/l2yqLiSZe9 — STL Ballpark Village (@BPVSTL) July 17, 2020