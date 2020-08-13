Operation LeGend arrests man for selling guns and fentanyl

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in conjunction with an investigation that is part of Operation LeGend and will appear in court Friday.

Deandre J. White, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The search warrant for White was executed at his home Wednesday by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers. There, officers found Alien Armory Tactical, model AAT-15, .223 caliber pistol and ammunition. The Department of Justice said officers also found approximately 200 capsules of suspected fentanyl and drug packaging paraphernalia.

The investigation has found White to be consistently selling fentanyl and guns. The DOJ also said White was charged in St. Louis County with unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting on April 21, 2020.