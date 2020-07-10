Opioid overdose deaths decrease in Missouri for first time since 2015

ST. LOUIS – The number of opioid overdose deaths decreased in Missouri for the first time since 2015. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the number of deaths between 2019 and 2018 decreased by 3.4%.

In 2018, the number of opioid deaths in the state peaked at 1,132 according to state data.

In 2019, there were 1,094 opioid overdose deaths.

However, state data shows that out of those 1,094 cases, 224 were heroin-related and 870 were non-heroin related opioid deaths. This highlights the trend of a total decrease in heroin deaths as fentanyl is becoming more prevalent as an illicitly-manufactured opioid.

Opioid Death Stats:

2016 – 35% increase

2017- 5% increase

2018- 19% increase

2019- 3.4% decrease

Black males continue to be the most impacted race-gender group for opioid overdoses. Despite a statewide decrease, Black males experienced a 15% increase in deaths.