Opportunities in St. Louis area for veterans to receive COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis area veterans can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine from the VA this weekend.
The Post-Dispatch reported veterans 50 and older who receive health care through the VA and veterans who have multiple diseases are eligible to attend.
There are vaccination events Saturday and Sunday at the VA clinics in St. Louis County, St. Clair County and St. Charles County. There will also be an event next Saturday, March 13 at Grand Hall in St. Louis City.
To register for an event, visit STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov.