Ordering out? You may be getting premium Chuck E. Cheese without knowing it

Chuck E-Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic. Well, kind of. It is operating a restaurant under a different name, Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings. Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E-Cheese characters.

A Chuck E Cheese spokesperson told Food and Wine that Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E-Cheese restaurant.

The spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E-Cheese. Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce. Want to try it? The pizza is currently only available for delivery.