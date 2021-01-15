Oregon efforts to increase COVID vaccinations in disarray after ‘deception on a national scale’

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon attends a meeting of U.S. and Chinese governors and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss clean technology and economic development September 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Xi is on his first state visit to the U.S. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight-Pool/Getty Images)

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of “deception on a national scale” by the Trump administration.

The Democrat wrote on Twitter that she was told by General Gustave F. Perna, who leads the “Operation Warp Speed” federal vaccine effort, states won’t receive increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week “because there is no federal reserve of doses.”

Brown wrote: “I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.”

On Thursday, officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced vaccination sites had met the goal of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day. The state has administered a total of 146,137 first and second doses of vaccines.