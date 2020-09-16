Oreo’s new gingerbread cookies are getting us in the holiday spirit

ST. LOUIS – Move over pumpkin spice, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Oreo has released a new limited edition gingerbread flavor.
Fans of the classic cookie can take a bite out of two gingerbread wafers filled with oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals. There are five different festive designs for the cookies.
Nabisco originally debuted a similar version of the cookie in 2012 with gingerbread-flavored filling and usually brings it back every year.
If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit the new version is available for a limited time.