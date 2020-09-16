Oreo’s new gingerbread cookies are getting us in the holiday spirit

ST. LOUIS – Move over pumpkin spice, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Oreo has released a new limited edition gingerbread flavor.

Fans of the classic cookie can take a bite out of two gingerbread wafers filled with oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals. There are five different festive designs for the cookies.

#Addicted to new #gingerbread #Oreo #cookies. They might be the best thing ever. I highly recommend. It's like Christmas in your mouth! lol😊 — Miss Mynx (@Miss_Mynx) November 20, 2013

Nabisco originally debuted a similar version of the cookie in 2012 with gingerbread-flavored filling and usually brings it back every year.

If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit the new version is available for a limited time.