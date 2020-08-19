Organization giving out free back-to-school PPE

ST. LOUIS – You can get free Personal Protective Equipment Wednesday, August 18 for students and teachers heading back to school.

The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative will give away PPE from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m today at their office located at 1520 Market St., Suite 2000 in downtown St. Louis. Local cities with the initiative include Arnold, Alton, Grafton, East St. Louis, Godfrey, Madison, and Kimmswick.

Items include over 2,400 body coverings, 120 thermometers, 20,000 surgical masks, 2,400 N95 masks, and 200 goggles. The group is also sending to epicenter states as well such as Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee.

All of the items were donated to the group by the Guardian Angels Charitable Foundation. Organizers say with budgets being so tight these kinds of donations are critical to helping schools reopen safely.

