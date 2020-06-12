Organizer of student-led protest explains why they will march on Lindbergh Blvd. Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Eighteen-year-old Victoria Neal just graduated Ladue High School and isn’t taking any breaks. She organized the group “Speak Truth to Power”, the same group that drew nearly a thousand people to march along Clayton Road last Friday.

Today, her group, led by other recent grads and teenagers, plan to march on Lindbergh Blvd.

Neal says their parents aren’t even involved, it is something she and her friends started after several of her peers asked how they could help make a difference.

Friday’s march focus on Lindbergh, a place Neal says is often overlooked in the discussion about a divided St. Louis.

“If you go all the way up Lindbergh or all the way down Lindbergh, you can see all the diversity that we have in St. Louis and the economic gap that is there, and it is something that isn’t discussed and needs to be changed,” said Neal.

Neal says she named the group “Speaking Truth to Power STL” because her group wants to take their voices to places where changes can be made. She says whether that’s a wealthy area, town hall, the mayor’s office, or even your Congressmen.