Osage Beach Saturday night storm damage

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Drone video from Osage Beach, Missouri shows the aftereffect of storms going through the area on Saturday night.
The area was under a tornado watch, but it’s unclear if a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage.
