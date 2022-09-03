ST. LOUIS –A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you Friday morning.

There’s an open OSHA investigation right now after police say a worker died on the job at the Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox flew over this scene where we saw a medical helicopter land at around 7:00 am. We’re told the employee was killed while using hydraulic machinery.

Officers and members of the Swansea fire department tried life-saving treatment but were not successful. We do not yet know the identity of the man.